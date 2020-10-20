Irish med-tech company raises €10.5m to fund expansion

Dr. Manus Rogan, chairman of Neuromod and managing partner of Fountain Healthcare and Dr Ross O’Neill, founding CEO of Neuromod

Neuromod Devices, a company focused on non-invasive technology to tackle the problem of perceived noise or ringing in the ears, has raised €10.5m.

The funds were raised in an oversubscribed Series B financing round.

Proceeds from the fundraising will be used to expand the European commercialisation of the company’s Lenire tinnitus treatment device, as well as to scale-up manufacturing.

Neuromod’s European expansion began in April this year, with the opening of the company’s German office.

Neuromod said it plans to invest “significantly” in sales and marketing and will recruit 40 employees over the next 12 months, with roles based initially in Ireland and Germany.

In addition, funds will go towards progressing the company’s United States market entry and to pursue opportunities with the United States Department of Veteran Affairs.

It is estimated that around 20 million Americans struggle with chronic tinnitus, while over two million US veterans receive disability payments for service-connected tinnitus, according to the 2019 USVA Annual Benefits Report.

Dr Ross O’Neill, founding CEO of Neuromod, said: “We are delighted to announce the successful completion of Series B financing, which will ramp up manufacturing of our Lenire tinnitus treatment device to meet demand across Europe.”

“The financing will also help us progress market entry into the United States, where there is a significant unmet need, particularly among US veterans for whom tinnitus is the largest and fastest growing cause of service-connected disability,” he added.

Among the companies that took part in the funding round is Fountain Healthcare, the State-backed life sciences investment fund.

Fountain Healthcare is a majority investor in Neuromod.

There was also participation from existing investors Moffett Investment Holdings and Medical Device Resources, with venture-debt provided by Kreos Capital and Silicon Valley Bank.

Fountain Healthcare, which is led by former Elan and GSK executive Manus Rogan, currently has €300m under management across 22 companies and is trying to place the remaining proceeds of its most recent fundraising.

It was among the companies that invested in Inflazome when it raised €55m. Inflazome last month was sold for €380m to Swiss healthcare giant Roche.

Founded in 2010, Neuromod is a spin-out from Maynooth University.

The company is headquartered in the Digital Hub, Dublin.

