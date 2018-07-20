Irish maritime watchdog referred to EU court

Ireland has been referred to the European Court of Justice over concerns around the independence of its Marine Casualty Investigation Board (MCIB).

Ireland has been referred to the European Court of Justice over concerns around the independence of its Marine Casualty Investigation Board (MCIB).

The European Commission yesterday said that it was taking the decision to refer Ireland to the ECJ, in light of what the commission described as the country's failure to "correctly implement European Union law establishing the fundamental principles governing the investigation of accidents in maritime transport".

Under the European Union directive, 2009/18/EC, each Member State must establish an impartial body to investigate maritime transport accidents.

This body should be independent of any party whose interests could conflict with the tasks that it carries out.

However, under Irish law one of the five members of the Board of the MCIB is the Secretary General of the Department of Transport (or a nominee from the Department). Another board member is the chief surveyor of the Marine Survey Office (MSO).

The European Commission has said that the responsibilities and activities of both the Department of Transport and the MSO - which has administrative and enforcement functions with regards ships, ship equipment, and the competence of mariners - could conflict with the investigative task of the investigation board. "It follows that the MCIB lacks the necessary independence from those Irish authorities," the commission said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Transport said the Department "notes today's decision by the European Commission to refer Ireland to the Court of Justice and the matter is now subject to further consideration".

Established in 2002, the MCIB describes itself as "independent of the Minister for Transport, Tourism & Sport in the performance of its functions". "In general [the MCIB] shall be independent of any other person or body whose interests could conflict with the functions of the board," the body says on its website.

In 2016, the MCIB investigated a total of 15 incidents, six of which occurred in the fishing industry, five in the recreational sector, and four of which involved passenger vessels, according to its most recent annual report.

At the end of its financial year 2016 the board recorded an operating deficit of €48,220.

The deficit was mainly as a result of a number of reports for the body, which are in progress, but have yet to be paid for, the report from the MCIB said.

Already this year there have been a number of marine accidents. Most recently, two men lost their lives when a boat they were on capsized off the Donegal coast earlier this week.

Irish Independent