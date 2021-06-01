Irish manufacturing gathers pace in post-Covid rebound

Activity in Ireland’s manufacturing sector continued to improve last month boosted by record rates of growth in output and new orders.

It comes as many parts of the economy started to re open following the latest Covid lockdowns.

However, on the back of rising costs manufacturers raised their output prices at the fastest rate since 2002, according to the latest AIB Purchasing Managers Index (PMI).

The PMI is designed to give a single-figure indicator of manufacturing performance. The data includes information around new orders, output, employment, suppliers’ delivery times and stocks of purchases.

Last month the PMI rose to 64.1, from 60.8 in April. Any reading over 50 is deemed growth. The latest figure marked a new high since the PMI series began in 1998.

Oliver Mangan, AIB chief economist, said: “Ireland is participating in a global boom in manufacturing.

“The Irish data are very much in line with record or near-record flash May manufacturing PMI readings for the UK, Eurozone and US… as the recovery in the global economy gathers momentum,” Mr Mangan added.

The volume of new orders received by Irish manufacturers rose for the third month running in May, and at the fastest rate since the survey began.

Surging new orders led to a record rate of output growth in the sector last month, surpassing the previous record expansion set in December 1999.

In order to meet demand firms increased their work force, with overall employment in the sector rising at the second-fastest rate in the survey’s history, just shy of the peak set in 2017.

Higher production levels and staff numbers were insufficient to cope with demand, however, leading to backlogs.

The record increase in outstanding business in May reflected both pent-up demand and severe pressure on manufacturing supply chains, according to the survey, as just under two-thirds of firms reported delays from suppliers.

On the back of global shortages of raw materials and shipping containers, input prices increased in May.

With input costs surging and demand improving, manufacturers raised output prices. Price increases passed on to the consumer have happened every month since last October.

Read More

​​​​​​​