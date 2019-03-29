Irish man Colm Kelleher to leave Morgan Stanley

Colm Kelleher, the Irish-born president of financial services giant Morgan Stanley, will leave the group at the end of June.

Mr Kelleher had previously been tipped to be in line take the top chief executive role at the Wall Street bank.

The Cork native will continue to be a senior adviser after his official retirement, according to an internal memo from Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman, which was sent employees on Thursday.

Mr Gorman did not name a successor to Mr Kelleher.

Mr Kelleher, who joined the group in 1989, has run Morgan Stanley's investment bank and trading operation since 2010.

In 2016 he took on the role of retail brokerage, giving him responsibility over the firm's two biggest businesses.

(Additional reporting Bloomberg)

Online Editors