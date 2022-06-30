| 11.4°C Dublin

Irish M&A deal value drops sharply but deal flow holds

Mid-market deals continue to make up the bulk of activity

On the legal side Arthur Cox was the clear market lead, advising on 19 deals including some of the year&rsquo;s biggest.

Donal O'Donovan

The value of Irish merger and acquisition (M&A) deals plunged in the first half of the year after a bumper 2021, according to data from Refinitv prepared for the Irish Independent.

Deals with a combined value of €18.8bn were announced in the first half of 2022 compared to a combined €63bn in the first six months of 2021 when deal making had reopened with a bang after the first year of lockdown. Deal flow dropped to 283 from 340.

