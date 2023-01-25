Irish-listed pharma firm hVIVO reports record revenues and pledges a return for shareholders

Investors in Irish financier Cathal Friel’s drug research venture hVIVO are set for a payback after double-digit revenue growth last year.

Mr Friel is the founder of Raglan Capital, which specialises in creating in-house pharmaceutical companies that it quickly takes public.

The Dublin and London-listed hVIVO, formerly Open Orphan, expects to report full-year revenues of £50.6m (€57.3m) for 2022, up 30pc year on year.

In a trading update Wednesday, hVIVO said its board intends to declare a shareholder distribution once it publishes its full audited accounts for 2022, reflecting “exceptional cash generation” and a "robust balance sheet”.

As of December 31, the group’s cash position was £28.4m, up from £15.7m in 2021.

Larger contracts with biopharma clients drove up the size of hVIVO’s order book to £76m by the end of last year, up 65pc on 2021 and six times what it was in 2020.

The group expects earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margins of not less than 17pc, more than double the previous year’s results and ahead of previous guidance of 13-15pc.

The increase in EBITDA is driven by “strong trading” in the second half of last year, the group said, as well as “operational efficiencies” in the way it runs its human challenge trials in its London laboratory.

Postponement and cancellation fees of more than £1m also had a one-off positive impact on EBITDA, hVIVO said.

"We now have excellent profitable momentum, with full year 2022 EBITDA margin and cash significantly ahead of market expectations, while revenue shows substantial year-on-year growth,” said chief executive Yamin 'Mo' Khan.

The firm specialises in testing infectious and respiratory disease products using human challenge clinical trials.

It was set up in 2019 through the reverse takeover of Venn Life Sciences, a London-listed clinical trials group, with Open Orphan then acquiring London-based hVIVO, a commercial quarantine clinic and on-site virology laboratory, in January 2020.

Mr Friel is eyeing a New York listing for his other venture, Poolbeg Pharma, he told the Irish Independent recently.

It comes just weeks after Amryt Pharma – another New York-listed firm co-founded by Mr Friel – was sold for $1.48bn (€1.4bn) to Italy’s Chiesi in a deal that saw investors treble their money.