Irish-listed pharma company Hvivo plans larger London facility to meet demand

Pharmaceutical services firm Hvivo, formerly Open Orphan, has announced plans to open a larger facility in response to the company’s growing order book.

Hvivo focuses on advancing research in infectious and respiratory diseases.

The new facility will be located in Canary Wharf, with the expansion largely funded by Hvivo client looking to accelerate their studies.

The specialised facility will support the company in conducting more challenge trials concurrently, Hvivo reported.

It will contain quarantine bedrooms, advanced laboratories, an outpatient unit and corporate offices across two floors.

The facility will contain 50 quarantine bedrooms. This number could grow to 70 beds in the future.

The new laboratories will also increase sample throughput, expanding Hvivo’s capacity to work with a broader range of pathogens.

The company’s existing Whitechapel and Queen Mary Bioenterprises Centre clinics will shut next year but will remain open until the new facility is completed.

The first phase of the facility is expected to be completed in the first three months of next year. It is expected to be fully operational by the second quarter of the year.

Hvivo said consolidating its operations into a single location will lead to “improved operational efficiencies”, which will enhance profit margins.

“The new facility will feature increased capacity and offer the potential for up to 70 quarantine beds, which will enable us to increase the capacity for the company to generate revenues,” chief executive Yamin Khan said.

“The new facility will also allow us to conduct a greater number of trials concurrently across various challenge models enabling the company to maintain a higher level of capacity throughout the year,” he added.