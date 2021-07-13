Irish Life to buy Ark Life Assurance for €230m

Life assurance and pensions company Irish Life is to buy Ark Life Assurance for €230m.

Ark Life is part of Phoenix Group.

The deal, once completed, will see approximately 150,000 policies, and €2.1bn worth of assets move to Irish Life.

For Ark Life customers, there will be no changes to their policy terms and conditions as a result of this transaction, according to a statement from the two companies.

Ark Life remains closed to new business, and manages a range of existing pensions, savings and protection policies for its customers.

Irish Life Financial Services already acts as third-party administrator for Ark Life policies, providing the customer service operations, and Irish Life Investment Managers manage the policyholder investments.

Irish Life Group CEO, Declan Bolger, said the deal “further demonstrates the strong financial position of Irish Life.”

“Our ambition is to grow our business both organically and through acquisitions where we see a strong commercial and cultural fit,” Mr Bolger said.

“Our existing relationship with Ark Life means we are ideally placed to continue to offer excellent customer service for policy holders, including access to enhanced digital services,” he added.

It is expected that over time Ark Life customers will also have access to customer services through Irish Life’s digital portal.

The transaction follows the signing of a new joint venture arrangement between Irish Life parent company Great-West Lifeco and AIB to provide life and pension products to the bank’s customers.

The deal is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals, and is expected to close by early next year.

Irish Life has 1.4 million customers. It is part of the Great-West Lifeco group of companies.

Great-West Lifeco and its subsidiaries have approximately CAD$2.1tn in consolidated assets under administration.

Ark Life was founded in 1991 as the bancassurance subsidiary of AIB. It was bought by Phoenix as part of the acquisition by Phoenix of ReAssure in 2020.