Irish legal services disruptor to target US and UK with €3.5m growth funding

Johnson Hana, an Irish legal services ‘disrupter’ business has raised €3.5m in from investors including Voxpro founders Dan and Linda Kiely and specialist investment fund BVP.

Johnson Hana founder Dan Fox said that the firm would use the money to support growth in Ireland and expansion to the UK and US.

“In Ireland we’ve had to create an entirely new market for alternative legal delivery from scratch whereas in markets like the UK and US the sector is already there which will make it easier for us to establish a presence. We’ve seen good momentum through the year to-date and we recently secured framework deals with both Coillte and Ervia,” he said.

The funding round consists of €3m in equity and a €500,000 debt facility from Ulster Bank. Other equity backers include John Ryan, a partner with PWC in Hong Kong, UK software entrepreneur Finlay Ross and Tom Hickey, the former CFO at Tullow Oil and Cartrawler.

Johnson Hana was established in 2016 as an alternative to traditional legal firms. It uses a network of over 1,000 qualified lawyers, technology and project managers to manage large legal case loads, complaints and compliance related data projects for corporates and law firms.

The firm says its fees are up to 50pc lower than traditional law firms or large consultancy businesses.

The latest fund raise followed €1m of investment in an earlier 2017 funding round.

