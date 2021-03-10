| 9.2°C Dublin

Irish investors face anxious wait over €107m in savings

1,800 Irish people invested in failed German property group

Investments: Charles Smethurst founded the German Property Group Expand

Investments: Charles Smethurst founded the German Property Group

John Mulligan and Mary Carolan

ALMOST two thousand investors in Ireland who stumped up more than €100m to invest in firms linked to collapsed German property firm Dolphin Capital now have an anxious wait to see if any of their money can be recouped after a liquidator was appointed to one of the group’s Irish units yesterday.

Most of the Irish individuals who invested in the German firm’s schemes were ordinary workers who in some cases diverted hundreds of thousands of euro to the group from their pension funds and life savings on the advice of brokers with the promise of returns as high as 15pc.

Dolphin Capital, which along with other associated companies is also called German Property Group, ostensibly generated returns by refurbishing and repurposing listed properties in Germany.

