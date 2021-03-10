Irish investors face anxious wait over €107m in savings

ALMOST two thousand investors in Ireland who stumped up more than €100m to invest in firms linked to collapsed German property firm Dolphin Capital now have an anxious wait to see if any of their money can be recouped after a liquidator was appointed to one of the group’s Irish units yesterday.

Most of the Irish individuals who invested in the German firm’s schemes were ordinary workers who in some cases diverted hundreds of thousands of euro to the group from their pension funds and life savings on the advice of brokers with the promise of returns as high as 15pc.

Dolphin Capital, which along with other associated companies is also called German Property Group, ostensibly generated returns by refurbishing and repurposing listed properties in Germany.

However, it ceased making regular and timely payments to investors in 2018, while it eventually stopped making any interest payments. It also stopped making maturing payouts to investors. In January, an elderly investor from Co Cork, Kathleen Dineen, who is a creditor of Irish firm MUT 103 Ltd, petitioned the High Court to have the company wound up. MUT 103 is wholly owned by Dolphin Capital. That petition had been resisted by lawyers for MUT 103. Yesterday, Justice Brian O’Moore made the winding-up order for MUT103. He said that the firm is “plainly insolvent” and that some €107m remains outstanding to investors in German Property Group. The German firm was founded by Charles Smethurst. Myles Kirby of Kirby Healy Chartered Accountants was appointed liquidator of MUT 103. German Property Group raised a total of more than €1bn from investors in Ireland, the UK and Asia. Money from investors here was raised by MUT 103 by selling loan notes. A Co Kildare-based firm, Wealth Options Trustees, acted as administrator and distributor in Ireland for the loan notes, which were sold to investors through a network of 144 brokers. The liquidator’s firm said it will now investigate MUT 103’s affairs “with the objective of maximising the return to all investors”. “At this early stage, the liquidator cannot give any indication of the likely outcome for investors,” it added. The judge said there was no suggestion the appointment of a liquidator would disadvantage investors in their dealings with the German insolvency administrator.