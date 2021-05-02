| 5.9°C Dublin

Irish investors challenge Chinese property ruling

One court’s findings of fraud was overturned by another, without taking any further evidence or depositions

Samantha McCaughren

Legal representatives for a group of Irish investors in a Shanghai property development, who claim their property was fraudulently transferred to a Chinese firm, are preparing to file a complaint with China’s high level Central Commission for Discipline Inspection

The 29 Irish investors spent €6.3m on the units in Golden Mansions, which was operated by a local firm as Crowne Plaza Hotel. The investors believe the units are now worth €18m.

