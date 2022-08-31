Irish inflation slows to 8.9pc in August but eurozone rises hit new high

Irish price hikes slowed to 8.9pc in August, year on year, while eurozone inflation rose above 9pc for the first time ever, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat.

Eurozone prices spiked by 9.1pc in August, compared to the same month in 2021, driven by food prices, which soared above 10pc for the first time ever, to 10.6pc.

Energy price inflation slowed slightly to 38.3pc, from 39.6pc in July, the EU’s statistics agency said Wednesday.

Annual inflation here was 9.6pc in July, and was 8.9pc in the eurozone.

Monthly eurozone inflation also rose by 0.5pc from July to August, with food the fastest rising item in the basket.

Core eurozone inflation, stripping out volatile energy and food prices, was still double the EU’s 2pc target at 4.3pc in August, compared to a year earlier.

Details on Irish prices will be available later in the month when the Central Statistics Office publishes the consumer price index.

Price rises slowed slightly in Greece, Spain, France, Cyprus, Luxembourg, Austria and Slovenia, and remained static in Portugal.

But inflation is still above 20pc in Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia and is higher than 10pc in Belgium, Greece, Spain, The Netherlands, Slovenia and Slovakia.

The European Central Bank is to meet next Thursday for a further rate-setting meeting, with traders betting on a 0.75pc hike - higher than the surprise 0.5pc rise in July.

Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot told an event in Copenhagen this week that spiking inflation meant the ECB needed to “act forcefully”.

The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council said the Government can’t fully offset the rising cost of living for households and firms due to the high cost and the fact that it will further fuel inflation.

Fully offsetting inflation for welfare recipients, pensioners and public sector workers would cost almost €7bn next year, the same size as the entire budget package outlined by the Government in the summer.

Even the €2.1bn in spending set aside for 2023 will push up prices by a further 1.2pc by 2026, IFAC said in its pre-budget submission today.

Dermot O’Leary, chief economist with Goodbody stockbrokers, said the pandemic method - where “the Irish government threw the kitchen sink at the problem with its enormous fiscal supports” - is “not appropriate this time out”.

“Recognising the unknown duration of the energy spike, the supports should be temporary,” he said.

“The full cost of the spike though cannot be borne by government. It can only ease some of the pain for those households and businesses that most need it to survive financially.”