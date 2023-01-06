Cropped shot of young Asian woman carrying a shopping basket, standing along the dairy aisle, reading the nutrition label on the bottle of a fresh organic healthy yoghurt. Making healthier food choices

Price rises in Ireland and across the euro area slowed in December thanks to tapering energy costs, but food, other goods and services are still rising.

Irish prices rose 8.2pc in December, compared to December 2021, according to a flash estimate from the EU’s statistics agency, Eurostat.

The figure is down from 9pc in November, Eurostat said. Ireland’s consumer price index, which measures a slightly different basked of goods, came in at 8.9pc the same month.

The slowdown was also apparent in the monthly figures. From November to December, Irish prices fell by 0.3pc.

Eurozone inflation slowed to 9.2pc in December, compared to a year earlier, down from 10.1pc the previous month.

Despite the slowdown, the European Central Bank has indicated it will make two or more half-point interest rate hikes this year as it tries to bring down prices closer to its 2pc target.

Eurozone inflation was driven by energy prices, which rose 25.7pc in December, year on year, although they slowed by almost 10 percentage points compared to the previous month.

Food, alcohol and tobacco prices rose 13.8pc, up from 13.6pc in November. Industrial goods rose 6.4pc while services prices increased by 4.4pc.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was still high at 5.2pc in December, year on year, an increase from 5pc the previous month.

However, there was good news in the monthly figures. Compared to November 2022, eurozone prices fell by 0.3pc thanks to lower energy costs.

"With energy inflation dropping quickly and energy supply forecasts improving, 2pc could be reached much sooner than expected,” said Bert Colijn, senior eurozone economist with ING.

"Still, rising core inflation will be enough for the ECB to continue to hike by 50 [basis points] in February and March.”

Inflation slowed in all 20 euro countries except Malta, where it rose by 0.1 points, and Slovenia, where it was static.

However, prices are still rising in double digits in nine countries, including Italy, while inflation was over 20pc in Latvia and Lithuania.

The CSO will publish its consumer price index for Ireland, with a breakdown of price rises for different goods and services, later this month.

According to the most recent CPI, Irish prices rose 8.9pc year-on-year in November, a slowdown from 9.2pc in October. The CPI measures a slightly different basket of goods than Eurostat.

The CSO this week pointed to wholesale electricity prices falling 37pc year on year in October, a chink of light that should feed through to consumer prices later this quarter.

But it said food prices have soared. Prices for dairy rose 51pc in the year to November 2022, with eggs up 25pc, fish and fish products increasing by 21pc, bread up 18pc and fruit and vegetables up 16pc.