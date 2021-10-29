Irish inflation roars back to Celtic Tiger levels

Bills are overwhelming large numbers of people during the pandemic. Stock image.

Annual inflation breached the 5pc mark in Ireland in October, for the first time in two decades.

According to a flash estimate from the EU’s statistics agency, Eurostat, published on Friday, Irish prices are expected to rise 5.1pc in October.

The figure was up from a 13-year high of 3.7pc reached in September. Annual inflation figures compare the current month with the same month a year earlier.

The last time inflation reached similar levels was a the tail end of the Celtic Tiger in 2006 and 2007. The last time inflation breached 5pc was in the year 2000.

Average inflation in the 19-member eurozone is predicted to hit 4.1pc this month on the back of a 23.5pc jump in energy prices.

Stripping out energy prices, underlying inflation – including services, non-energy industrial goods and food, alcohol & tobacco – stood at 2pc, the EU’s target level.

Eurozone inflation in September was 3.4pc, with energy contributing to the bulk of that rate rise as well.

Ireland joins Belgium, Spain and the Baltic countries in a group of countries with inflation above 5pc this month, with Lithuania showing price rises of 8.2pc, while Estonian prices jumped 7.4pc.

The news comes the day after the European Central Bank held its ground on stimulus measures and lending rates, promising a moderate reduction in government bond purchases and indicating that it was not ready for a rate rise for some time.

But markets are pricing in an earlier than expected rate rise as inflation stays higher for longer.

ECB president Christine Lagarde said on Thursday that the bank’s 25-member governing council “did a lot of soul searching” at their meeting this week and was confident that its inflation expectations were correct.

The ECB expects inflation to continue rising until at least next spring before falling back towards 2pc.

Ms Lagarde said this week that logistics firms have reported that energy price rises and supply chain issues may take the best part of a year to wash out.

“While inflation will take longer to decline than previously expected, we expect these factors to ease in the course of next year,” Ms Lagarde said after the ECB meeting on Thursday.

All of Ireland’s 14 energy suppliers have hiked their prices this year, some of them several times, with customers expected to pay an average of €700-800 extra on their annual bill.