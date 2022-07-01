Irish inflation hits 40-year high of 9.6pc in June – Eurostat

Irish prices surged by almost 10pc in June, according to a flash estimate from the EU’s statistics agency.

Inflation hit 9.6pc, the highest rate in over four decades, as the war in Ukraine dragged on, up from 8.3pc in May.

It brings Irish inflation almost a full point above the eurozone average, according to the EU’s harmonised calculations.

The Central Statistics Office – which uses a slightly different basket of goods to measure prices – estimates prices here rose 7.8pc in May. The CSO will publish its estimate later this month.

Eurozone inflation is expected to come in at 8.6pc in June, Eurostat said, up from 8.1pc in May, a new euro-era high.

Eurozone energy prices rose 42pc in the month, with food, alcohol and tobacco prices up 8.9pc.

Industrial goods were up 4.3pc and services prices rose 3.4pc, Eurostat said.

A detailed breakdown of Irish prices will be available later this month.

Irish inflation was dwarfed by price hikes of more than 20pc in Estonia and Lithuania. Double-digit price hikes were also seen in Latvia (19pc), Slovakia (12.5pc), Greece (12pc), Slovenia (10.8pc), Belgium (10.5pc) and Spain (10pc).

German inflation eased slightly to 8.2pc in June, on the back of state subsidies, as did Dutch inflation, which fell to 9.9pc from 10.2pc in May.

Data from the Central Statistics Office out this week showed food prices in Ireland were 17pc above the eurozone average in 2021, the second most expensive in the 19-country bloc and third most expensive in the 27-member EU.

Milk, cheese and eggs were 25pc higher than the EU average, oils and fats were 22pc higher, and breads and cereals were 20pc higher.

Ireland was the second most expensive country in the EU for alcohol, with prices double the EU average, and was most expensive for tobacco.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath told RTE radio today the budget this autumn will include “a very significant package of one-off measures”.

It comes after the Irish Independent reported that households could see electricity bills reduced by another €200 next year, in an extension of the electricity credit.

The Irish Times said this week that the budget may be brought forward to the end of September, from mid-October, to offset spiralling prices.