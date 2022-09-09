Irish households save 20c per euro earned as lockdown habit beds-in

Households have continued the savings habit established during Covid, as fears about rising costs upended expectations the end of lockdown would be followed by a consumer spending boom.

In the three months of April through June Irish households saved almost 20pc of their income, double the rate before the pandemic.

Higher average earnings per worker and more people in work meant households had higher disposable incomes, on average, to support that savings habit even though spending also rose in the period partly as a result of higher prices, figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows.

Read More

For households, collectively, disposable income rose faster than consumer prices, although this was not the case for every household. Saving is always skewed towards better-off households with poorer families far less likely to have a surplus to squirrel away but the numbers do point to a significant financial cushion among consumers facing into a winter of higher prices and big energy bills.

Before the pandemic, households saved around 10pc of their total disposable income, with consumer spending making up the other 90pc.

In the first half of 2022 consumption accounted for 80pc of income although rising employment and wage levels means that share of income has grown in real cash terms.

CSO statistician Peter Culhane said: "We are seeing a continual increase in real incomes, as more people are in work and the average wage is going up. Spending also rose in the quarter, not only due to higher prices, but also because a greater volume of goods and services were bought or consumed.”

Before the pandemic, consumer spending was rising in line with incomes while savings were steady. That pattern was upended by Covid, when many incomes were protected by State wage supports but opportunities for spending were limited by lockdowns including shut pubs and a temporary ban on foreign holidays.

With the pandemic restrictions now gone the household saving rate remains far above its usual level.

The CSO says households are saving and have generally decided not to spend their lockdown savings, but rather to keep their money in the bank.