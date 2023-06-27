Irish households paid €2.5bn in environment taxes last year but share paid by business is rising

The environmental tax take is set to rise again this year as fuel excise duties return to their former rates. Photo: Stock image

Households paid more than half of all environment taxes last year, shelling out more than €2.5bn, Central Statistics Office data show.

While they accounted for 56pc of last year’s environment tax take, their share has fallen significantly over the last decade. In 2013, households paid €2.8bn, or almost two thirds of total environmental taxes.

Last year services - including retailers, transport and post, tech companies and the public sector - contributed 31pc to the environmental tax take, up from 25pc a decade ago.

The industry sector - which includes building firms, food producers, pharmaceutical manufacturers and utilities - made up 11pc of last year’s environmental taxes, while agriculture, forestry and fishing made up 1.3pc.

Most of the taxes collected last year were on energy (61pc, or €2.8bn), with transport (mainly vehicle registration and motor taxes) making up 39pc, or €1.7bn, the CSO said.

A small percentage of taxes last year (0.4pc) came from pollution charges.

The overall environmental tax take was €4.5bn, down 9pc on 2021, thanks to a temporary cut in fuel excise duty, a budget measure introduced to shield people from soaring oil and gas prices.

Fuel excise duties - a cut of €0.21 per litre on petrol, €0.16 per litre on diesel and €0.054 on marked gas oil first introduced in April 2022 - are being raised incrementally, starting earlier this month. The rates will be fully restored by the end of October.

Thanks to a skyrocketing overall tax take, environment taxes now make up far less of total tax receipts than they did in 2013 (4pc in 2022, compared to 9pc in 2013).

Income and corporation taxes were the State’s two biggest sources of revenue last year, with Vat coming in third.

Total tax revenue last year was just over €83bn, an increase of more than a fifth (22pc) compared to 2021.

Environment taxes are expected to increase this year as fuel excise is restored and carbon taxes increase to help the Government meet its 2030 climate targets.

Carbon taxes were up 22pc last year to more than €800m.