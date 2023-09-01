Irish growth rate dramatically slower than thought – CSO

The Irish economy barely grew in the three months to June, a significant downward revision on previous estimates.

Gross domestic product (GDP) - which includes multinational transactions such as patents - expanded by 0.5pc in the second quarter, compared to the first, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said Friday.

Original estimates had put GDP growth at 3.3pc, which would have been the highest in the 27-country EU and the 20-member eurozone.

It shows that the Irish economy was barely growing above the eurozone average (of 0.3pc) in the second quarter.

The large revision in the figures is down to new information on the industry, IT, professional, financial and real estate sectors, the CSO said, as well as the inclusion of data on both spending and output.

The revision means Ireland had only just emerged from a technical recession - defined as two successive quarters of negative or zero growth - in the second quarter.

However, the domestic economy is continuing to outpace overall growth, with modified domestic demand coming in at 1pc in the quarter.

The agriculture and forestry, transport, hotels and restaurants and insurance sectors all showed growth in the quarter, but construction and arts and entertainment firms saw activity shrink compared to the first three months of the year.

Multinational-dominated sectors grew by 6.2pc in the quarter, with all other sectors increasing by 1.5pc.

Exports fell by 4.1pc in the second quarter, compared to the first, while imports were broadly flat.

Compared to the first half of last year, GDP growth was even closer to zero, at 0.2pc, while modified domestic demand was 1.8pc.