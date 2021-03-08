Irish group AerCap close to buying GE’s plane leasing unit – reports

Dublin-based aircraft leasing giant AerCap is said to be close to buying General Electric’s plane leasing unit in a deal valued at more than $30bn, according to reports.

AerCap is one of the world’s largest aircraft lessors.

The deal would combine GE Capital Aviation Services (Gecas) with AerCap and could be announced as soon as today, according to a report in the Financial Times.

GE has been looking at a way of selling its leasing operations to a competitor for several years.

AerCap serves around 200 of the world's biggest airlines across approximately 80 countries.

In its financial year 2020 the company, which has over 1,000 aircraft, raised $8.3bn in funding.

The company made a net loss of $299m last year.

The group last year reported revenue and other income of $4.5bn, down from $4.9bn in 2019.

In its annual results for 2020 AerCap said the Covid-19 pandemic and responsive government actions have had a “significant impact” on both domestic and international travel.

It added that domestic travel has been faster to recover, and the timeframe for the recovery of domestic travel is generally expected to be more rapid than for international travel.

AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Los Angeles, Singapore, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.

