Irish freight sector ‘being crippled’ by rocketing fuel costs

Fuel cost increases are having a “crippling” effect on some freight trade companies, with emergency tax measures needed to ensure “certainty of service”, the Government has been told.

In a submission to the Department of Finance, the Freight Transport Association Ireland (FTAI) said the price of a litre of diesel had increased by over 50pc in the last 12 months. The trade group said this was the equivalent of increasing the average fuel cost per kilometre to 50 cents, up from 33 cents in a distribution cost guide published in 2021.

On the increase, the FTAI wrote that it was “crippling for those that do not have fuel surcharges built into their contracts but also damaging to freight distribution cash flow, particularly when the curve of fuels prices has a constant upward and steep trajectory.”

The FTAI said there is also a “significant discrepancy in fuel pricing around Europe”, with the price in Poland standing 20pc cheaper than in Ireland.

The FTAI requested the Government introduce emergency tax measures immediately to “offset the burden on all commercial fleet operators and ensure certainty of service”.

In the letter, the FTAI recommended that Government review the current Diesel Rebate Scheme (DRS) to make it more accessible and fit for purpose to alleviate some of the pressures on the haulage and freight sector.

It claimed less than one-third of qualifying operators actively participate in the scheme.

FTAI is looking for a scheme to be broadened to include the “own account” sector, which it said is responsible for most of the national retail and food and energy supply services distribution.

It added that the scheme should make monthly payments available during exceptional periods, such as now, and that the Central Statistics Office updates fuel prices more frequently.

The FTAI called for VAT to be reduced, contingency plans for fuel shortages to be developed with all stakeholders, and further incentives for vehicles to be run more fuel efficiently.

It also requested fuel escalation clauses to become standard in all contracts, for a toll holiday experiment to reduce overheads and a trial of longer semi-trailers, which it said would address driver shortages and reduce emissions. Surging fuel costs are being felt by businesses across the global economy, with Ireland no different.

Spar Group, the South African-listed grocery giant, said last week its Irish business had delivered a “solid performance”, despite “abnormal” labour, fuel and energy cost pressures.

The grocery group retail giant added that cost control projects it had implemented for logistics would continue and that logistics staffing remained a challenge.

The FTAI also flagged skills shortages in the sector in its submission. Last month, it played a role in launching a new commercial driving apprenticeship.