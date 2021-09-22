Irish food and drinks producers at risk of UK’s CO2 shortage spreading

The Irish food and drink industry is bracing for a potential shortage of industrial carbon dioxide used for everything from putting fizz in soft drinks to animal slaughter.

The UK is already seeing shortages and price hikes and a leading supplier to the island of Ireland, Nippon Gas, said the same issues could spread elsewhere in Europe.

Food Drink Ireland, the Ibec group representing Irish producers, said it had “concerns” about supplies but hoped there would be no spillovers from the UK.

The island of Ireland has no local sources of carbon dioxide (CO2).

“There are concerns in the supply chain for food-grade CO2 due to supply issues in the UK and Northern Europe,” said FDI director Paul Kelly.

“At present supplies are coming through and pending a full resolution to supply problems in the UK there won’t be an issue.

“The food processing sector will continue to monitor this carefully in the coming days and weeks.”

UK-owned drinks company Britvic - which owns the Ballygowan, MiWadi, Club, TK and Cidona brands and distributes Pepsi, 7UP and Mountain Dew on behalf of PepsiCo - said its products have not been affected so far.

“CO2 availability is not affecting production of our brands,” a Britvic spokesperson said.

“We are working closely with our customer and supplier partners to protect our service levels going forwards.”

UK poultry, beer and soft drinks firms have been warned to expect a 400pc rise in CO2 prices, with the British government signing an emergency deal with a US chemicals firm to restart CO2 production at two closed plants.

The gas is used to put the fizz into soft drinks, package fruit and vegetables, decaffeinate coffee and stun animals before slaughter.

There were similar gas supply shortages in the UK in 2018, but they were resolved and didn’t lead to gaps in supermarket shelves.

But Japanese-owned Nippon Gases, which supplies the island of Ireland, told the Financial Times that “other countries in Europe will also suffer shortages” of CO2, saying its supplies had fallen 50pc across the region.

The firm said nuclear power stations, meat production and medical products would be most affected.

CO2 is a by-product of fertiliser manufacturing, which uses natural gas as its main input.

But natural gas prices have soared due to increased demand during a colder-than-expected winter, with some smaller UK companies already going under.

Industrial gas companies, including The Linde Group and Air Products - which supply CO2 to Ireland through firms BOC and Ecogas - get their CO2 mainly from fertiliser plants.

UK environment secretary George Eustice told Sky News there would be a “sharp rise” in the cost of CO2 and said some of Britain's meat and poultry processors would have had to close within days if the government had not acted.

He said the impact on food prices would be negligible.

But Richard Walker, the boss of supermarket Iceland, said the temporary deal to supply CO2 would not “save Christmas” or resolve the issues in the long term.

Spanish vice-president and ecology minister Teresa Ribera said on Wednesday that the EU is working on “flexible options” to help tackle the rise in energy prices across the bloc, and would release them in the coming weeks.