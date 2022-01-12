Irish food and drink exports reach record €13.5bn in 2021

Another way: A reduction in livestock numbers is a particularly blunt instrument. Photo: Clare Keogh

Ireland’s food, drink and horticulture exports rose 4pc in value to a record €13.5bn last year, despite the pandemic and Brexit.

Exports are shifting away from the UK and towards international markets, according to food promotion agency Bord Bia, although some products have shifted to Northern Ireland.

The US market saw a significant rebound in 2021, with export values up 22pc to €1.3bn, thanks to whiskey and other liquor sales, although the EU was the largest single regional destination for Irish food, drink, and horticulture, with exports up 2pc in value to €4.5bn.

The value of exports to the UK was €4.4bn last year, a very slight decline on 2020.

Exports to Africa grew by 12pc in value to €918m in 2021 and exports to south-east Asia increased by 20pc to over €500m.

The value of Irish food and drink exports was 2pc higher than pre-pandemic levels, Bord Bia said in its latest ‘Export Performance and Prospects’ report.

Exports were dominated by dairy, which was worth more than €5bn last year.

Meat and livestock saw more than €3.5bn in export sales and prepared consumer food sales brought in more than €2.5bn.

Food exports are gradually moving away from the UK to markets elsewhere in the world.

A slight majority - 34pc - of Irish food and drink exports went to international markets last year, while 33pc went to the EU and the same proportion to the UK, Bord Bia said.

That figure is down from pre-Brexit levels in 2016, when 37pc to went to the UK and just over 30pc went to to international markets and the EU.

The Department of Agriculture estimates that total agri-food exports, including non-edible products, were worth €15.2bn in 2021, up from €14.3bn in 2020.

“The sector’s ability to beat its 2019 performance and deliver a record year for Irish exports is truly impressive, and Irish food and drink producers and manufacturers deserve huge credit,” said Bord Bia chief executive, Tara McCarthy.

“Our world-class and globally renowned food and drink sector continues to be one of the brightest shining lights of our economy,” said the Minister for agriculture, food and the marine, Charlie McConalogue.

“Given the difficult external factors, such as the Covid-19 pandemic and our nearest trading partner, the UK, moving outside the EU customs union, this really was an outstanding export performance by the food and drink sector, supported by Bord Bia.”