THE value of Ireland's food and drink exports fell by 9pc in May despite a rebound in exports of pork and seafood to China, according to a new Bord Bia analysis.

The nearly €100m fall from sales levels in May 2019 reflected sharp drops in demand for cheese to the UK, live animals to Europe, and alcoholic drinks to the US.

The decline in food exports would be even more stark were it not for gains in dairy exports, including of Ornua's flagship Kerrygold butter to the US, where demand continues to grow despite the imposition of a 25pc tariff.

Ireland's production of dairy-based casein protein powder - the key ingredient in many muscle-building sports supplements - has also seen a surge in global demand, particularly to the US, where sales rose by nearly 50pc to €35m in the first five months of 2020.

But most sectors are feeling the impact of dampened trade amid Covid-19 which has shuttered restaurants and bars.

The export of alcoholic drinks slumped by 21pc in the first five months of the year, including a 44pc drop in May to below €60m. Bord Bia said a stockpile of Irish whiskey in the US combined with the widespread shutting of pubs and restaurants was depressing demand, alongside the Trump administration's inclusion of Irish cream liqueurs on its 25pc tariff list.

The export of live animals - chiefly of calves to processing hubs for veal in Spain and the Netherlands - dropped by nearly 50pc alongside the continent-wide disruption to restaurants and food services.

May, the end of calving season here, typically is one of the strongest months for live exports of calves.

Beef exports in May fell by 13.4pc to €128.6m versus the same month a year ago. Beef offal was down 34pc to €11.5m.

But the reopening of China - ahead of Europe and the US on the Covid-19 curve - meant stronger May exports of seafood and pigmeat.

These included increased shipments of fresh oysters to Shanghai via Dubai and boosted frozen shipments of crab and Atlantic fish to China and Japan.

Prices for pig meat remain strong as global sales grew in the January-May period by 22pc to €245m. Bord Bia said this reflected "a very strong global price environment driven by Chinese demand".

Overall, food and drink exports to Asia in the first five months of the year increased by 7pc to €570m. This included a 59pc rise in Asian imports of Irish beef to €55m and a 36pc gain in pork imports to €27m.

