Irish food and drink expects decline by just 2pc despite pandemic, Brexit

Irish food, drink and horticulture exports declined by just 2pc last year despite the pandemic and Brexit. The largest declines were in alcohol, prepared meat products and seafood, according to food and horticulture agency Bord Bia, with total exports valued at €13 billion in 2020, down from €13.2 billion in 2019. But the decline held to low levels due to increases in the value of Irish dairy, pigmeat and sheepmeat exports, along with a boost in exports to Africa and the Middle East. In its annual Export Performance and Prospects report 2020/2021, Bord Bia said the success was down to its “decade-long diversification strategy”. Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, said Irish producers had “found a new level of resilience” in 2020 despite the global challenges. Bord Bia chief executive Tara McCarthy said the outlook “remains positive for 2021” and that exporters are “reporting solid order volumes”. However, she said the extra costs and customs procedures associated with Brexit “will cause significant challenges and should not be underestimated”. Ireland has reduced its dependence on the UK market since the Brexit referendum, the report says, with global exports of food and drink growing by 16pc - over €1.9 billion - since June 2016. The majority of growth since 2016 comes from the EU27, the report says.

