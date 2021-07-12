Irish firms neglecting insider trading risks, says Central Bank

Top Irish companies have left themselves open to insider trading due to ‘ineffective, outdated, or absent’ management supervision, the Central Bank has found.

Regulators have issued more than 20 ‘risk mitigation programmes’ to investment firms, stock exchange listed companies and their advisors ordering them to make specific changes to their behaviour by the end of the year or face enforcement action.

The Central Bank has also sent ‘Dear CEO’ letters sent to dozens of companies involved in issuing or dealing shares outlining industry-wide instances of failures to put up adequate defences against market abuse.

The letters specify numerous deficiencies in surveilling, identifying and reporting insider trading risks, indicating many firms are taking a tick-box approach to curbing market abuse.

For example, half of the 42 equity issuers on the Irish stock exchange assessed by the Central Bank “could not evidence a sufficiently articulated approach to identifying inside information”, according to one of the letters.

Regulated trading firms were also found to have ineffective alerts for identifying market abuse, with some of them calibrating risk parameters to produce fewer warning signs and, therefore, less work. Some firms even permitted staff to disable or adjust trading surveillance systems without appropriate permission, which could allow illegal trading to go undetected.

“As the scale of securities market activity carried on in and from Ireland increases, so too does the obligation of market participants to ensure their organisational arrangements to identify, mitigate, and manage market abuse risk are effective, having regard to the nature, scale and complexity of their operations,” said Derville Rowland, Central Bank director general for financial conduct.

“We expect individual entities to address these requirements comprehensively and without delay.”

The letters and risk mitigation programmes are the result of a deep-dive exercise by regulators to measure compliance with market abuse laws that require firms to have strong firewalls against bad actors.

The risk of market participants committing market abuse has increased due to factors such as post-Brexit growth, new technologies, and pandemic-related issues, the Central Bank said.

Increased volatility and home working in the last year and a half increased the urgency of conducting a broad, intrusive review.

The Central Bank specified market abuse as a key conduct risk in 2019 and launched the thematic review in 2020.

Work will continue into 2022 as regulators follow up with CEO’s to make sure market abuse has been elevated to a board-level concern for the firms in question.