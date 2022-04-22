Irish firms are less confident about meeting carbon targets

Irish firms are less confident than they were last year about meeting a 2030 carbon pledge as they grapple with soaring costs.

According to a study by consultants EY, 80pc of Irish businesses have “low confidence” that they will achieve carbon neutrality – where greenhouse gas emissions are balanced by carbon savings elsewhere – by a 2030 deadline, up from 66pc last year.

Fewer firms – 40pc compared with 41pc in 2021 – now believe their efforts to increase sustainability will impact positively on profits.

“The fact that Irish business don’t see profit as a motivator and a driver for sustainability, it really does speak to an education gap because everything you can do in sustainability can either improve revenue or improve your cost performance,” said Stephen Prendiville, head of sustainability at EY Ireland.

“Some of this is a no-brainer. Energy efficiency equals less energy bills. That will increase profits.

“You would like to see some of the tenacity and entrepreneurship that we value in Irish business being applied to the sustainability agenda and actually seeing an opportunity to grow revenues and growth opportunities. There are positive business cases to be made for sustainability.”

Mr Prendiville said the energy and inflation crisis and war in Ukraine are likely to be impacting climate confidence.

The cost of retrofitting is going up, with construction price inflation climbing to 13.4pc last year, according to the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland.

The survey came the day after forestry agency Coillte announced it is to grow 100,000 hectares of new forests by 2050, which it says will capture around 28 million tonnes of carbon from the environment. The new trees will produce 25 million cubic metres of timber, which can be used to meet the Housing for All building targets of 300,000 new homes by 2030.

This week Ryanair announced its intention to cut pollution on flights to and from Amsterdam by 60pc by using a new aviation fuel derived from cooking oil.

Irish packaging giant Smurfit Kappa announced a 6pc year-on-year fall in carbon emissions for 2021 in its latest sustainability report, along with a 6.2pc drop in water consumption and a 7pc decrease in waste to landfill.

“There is a buyer’s beware attached to all of these things,” Mr Prendiville said. “If you look at the sustainability reports of companies today you’d think we didn’t have a crisis. The reality is they’re all making very valid and valiant efforts, but everything is not fine.”

The EY survey found emission reduction rules and disclosure requirements were the number one motivation for taking climate action (for 28pc of firms, up from 16pc last year), followed by a desire to do good for the environment (25pc).

Customer pressure and activist shareholders are not playing as much of a role in motivating companies to change, the survey found.

More firms are aware of sustainability considerations than they were last year – 64pc compared with 61pc in 2021 – while 28pc of Irish firms have adopted science-based targets on climate change, up from 22pc in 2021.