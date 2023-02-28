Irish firms are ‘laggards’ on climate change, says EU lending arm

Irish firms are among the EU’s laggards on climate change and lack an “interest” in green investment, the European Investment Bank has said.

EIB president Werner Hoyer also warned that a US green subsidy plan will act as a “powerful pull” on investment in Europe, and called for an “investment push” - based on guarantees and blended finance - rather than “large-scale subsidies”.

In its 2022/23 investment report, published today, the EU’s long-term lending arm criticised Ireland after saying most western and northern European countries were at the “forefront” of climate investment.

“By contrast, firms in certain countries (including Cyprus, Greece, Ireland and Luxembourg) constantly lag behind, and also show little interest in investing in climate in the next three years,” the report said.

The EIB has invested over €20bn in the Irish economy in the last 50 years, mainly in energy, infrastructure, transport and education projects.

Just this month it signed a deal to finance €21m of a €240m project to build out 1.2 gigawatts of solar energy here. It has also invested €300m in the €1.6bn Celtic Interconnector electricity link with France.

The Luxembourg-based EIB is concerned that higher energy costs, rising interest rates, the end of Covid supports and a US green subsidy plan could deter firms from investing- in climate change.

EIB President Werner Hoyer said earlier this week that the US scheme - a $369bn subsidy and tax plan for clean technology known as the inflation reduction act (IRA) - could act as a “powerful pull” on firms.

“Local production and content requirements inside the IRA provide a powerful pull on some of our most innovative firms to re-locate to the US,” Mr Hoyer said at an EIB forum in Luxembourg on Monday.

"We should blend EU funds, incentives, and favourable loans into simple financing instruments that help super-charge the transition for all EU member states, not just the ones with pockets deep enough to offer state aid.

“We don’t lack the financial resources to do it. We just need the political will and a plan that will give investors certainty and crowd in private capital.”

The EIB’s investment report also warns that firms might pull out of large-scale green investments due to the economic slowdown.

“Increasing uncertainty might outweigh or cancel out the incentive to engage in climate action,” the report said.