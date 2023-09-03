Irish firms are embracing hybrid work amid tight job market

More than four in 10 paid job Irish ads in July offered hybrid. Photo: Stock image via Getty Images

Ireland has the second-highest share of hybrid job postings in Europe, according to a LinkedIn survey, second only to the UK.

More than four in 10 paid job Irish ads in July (41.8pc) offered hybrid working, compared to an average of 32pc in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

Irish employers increasingly prefer hybrid options.

Fully remote roles account for just one in 10 (9.5pc) of paid job postings in Ireland.

Almost two-thirds of Irish workers (60pc) believe it is easier to have a good work-life balance now than it was at the turn of the millennium, thanks to hybrid working and new technology.

The survey, based on responses from more than 1,000 Irish-based workers conducted by Censuswide in March, was undertaken for LinkedIn’s 20th anniversary.

“The world of work has rapidly evolved over the last 20 years,” said Lisa Finnegan, LinkedIn’s vice president and international human resources business partner.

“There are jobs that didn’t exist and many of us spend at least part of our time working from home. This change, combined with other trends like Ireland effectively reaching full employment, means that we have the chance to create a more diverse workforce by tackling issues like gender representation at senior levels and giving opportunities to people who face difficulties entering the job market.”

The survey also shows that Irish workers believe skills are becoming more important than educational qualifications.

More than half (53pc) of respondents said having a degree is less important when getting a job or progressing in your career today than it was 20 years ago.

Almost two-thirds (63pc) said the right skillset is more important than a university degree.

And two-thirds (66pc) believe that it is easier to switch careers now than it used to be.

LinkedIn estimates that hiring people based on skills, rather than job titles or education, would benefit women more than men and increase the overall talent pool more than six-fold.

Women over 35 and young people have driven the post-Covid hiring boom, according to Central Bank research from last year.

“Key to how companies embrace the digital age is rethinking how they hire people,” Ms Finnegan said.