Irish firm to test treatment for child illness RSV

A subsidiary of Irish-owned vaccine research firm Open Orphan is to test a new treatment for a highly contagious respiratory illness in children.

Ireland has seen record levels of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in recent weeks, at more than 10 times pre-pandemic levels.

RSV is a highly contagious virus that can cause life-threatening breathing difficulties and is one of the leading causes of hospitalisation of young children across the world. It can also lower immunity and increase the risks of developing Covid-19.

Open Orphan subsidiary hVIVO announced a £5.1m (€6m) contract with an unnamed pharmaceutical firm today that will see it test one of the firm’s investigative products in human subjects.

The study is due to commence in the first half of next year 2022, with the revenue recognised across 2021 and 2022.

“RSV is one of several infectious and respiratory disease areas of unmet need that we are seeing rapidly growing interest in from drug developers,” said Open Orphan Executive Chairman Cathal Friel.

”We are pleased to have signed this contract to test our client's product.

“We look forward to working with more companies across the world to test their antivirals and vaccines.”

London-based hVIVO has Europe’s only commercial quarantine clinic and on-site virology laboratory capable of undertaking human challenge trials, where people volunteer to become infected in order to study vaccines and therapeutics.

It was acquired by Open Orphan in January 2020.

The announcement comes just days after Open Orphan subsidiary Venn Life Sciences signed a €1.7m contract renewal with an unnamed global pharmaceutical client to study how drugs affect the body.

Open Orphan is led by Irish entrepreneur Cathal Friel and joined the Dublin and London stock exchange in 2019 after a reverse takeover of Venn, a clinical trials group that was already listed in London.