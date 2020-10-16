Irish firm to design global imaging platform for the European Space Agency

The service being developed will identify industrial and transport waste discharge, agricultural run-off, and ecosystem degradation (stock image)

Geoscience company Icon Group is to design a global imaging platform for the European Space Agency (ESA).

The Dublin-headquartered company has secured a contract to develop the Danube Environmental Risk Assessment Platform.

Icon will develop new space imaging technology to work in tandem with cloud-based applications to detect, monitor, analyse and characterise the sources of environmental problems across 20 European Union Member States.

At an operational level, the service being developed by Icon will identify industrial and transport waste discharge, agricultural run-off, and ecosystem degradation in near real-time.

Among the bodies expected to use the platform are port authorities, environmental groups, fishing and farming organisations, the UN, as well as regional and national authorities.

The project will work in conjunction with the EU’s Copernicus programme, which is an Earth observation satellite system coordinated and managed by the European Commission in partnership with the ESA, Member States and other agencies.

Icon is leading the two-year project as part of a three-company consortium which includes TerraSigna of Romania and Geoville of Austria.

Commenting on the agreement with the ESA, Tom McHugh, the CEO of Icon, said earth observation tools are becoming increasingly important aspects in monitoring the real impact of climate change and how to then plan activity and economies to mitigate negative environmental consequences.

“The Danube Environmental Risk Assessment Platform will offer both Government and NGOs an invaluable tool that can act as an advance warning system for environmental catastrophe, ensuring better decision making that is taken in conjunction with other EU partners,” Mr McHugh said.

The contract win was welcomed by both the Government and Enterprise Ireland.

Icon Group has been growing over the last several years, winning contracts with the Department of Agriculture and the ESA to monitor crops, hedgerows and track wildlife disease across Ireland and Europe.

Online Editors