Pure Telecom is planning to raise a total of €250,000 for Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital through a number of initiatives over the next five years.

Irish firm Pure Telecom to raise €250,000 for Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin

Funds raised by the Irish telecoms provider will be directed through the fundraising body for Crumlin-based hospital and National Children’s Research Centre, CMRF Crumlin.

Mary O’Donovan, director of fundraising at CMRF Crumlin, said that partnerships such as this are vital as the group receives no government funding and relies solely on donations

"Every year, over 150,000 children and their families visit Crumlin Children’s Hospital from across the length and breadth of Ireland," she said.

Set up in 2002 by Paul Connell and Alan McGonnell, Pure Telecom provides fixed line, broadband and cloud telecoms to businesses and consumers.

Earlier this year, the firm handed more than €120K to Make-A-Wish Ireland following its fundraising efforts for the charity.

Last month, Pure Telecom signed a multi-million euro contract with BT Ireland, giving it access to 4,300km of nationwide.

The group announced a €1.8m investment in the creation of 32 new jobs last year, while it also agreed a €35m infrastructure deal with open eir in 2017.

