Irish firm ordered to give information to help international tax dodge probes

 

Probe: Office of the Revenue Commissioners Expand

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

An Irish company has until next week to provide information to the Revenue Commissioners to help it assist international investigations into tax evasion, following an order by the High Court.

The information is being sought to assist probes by authorities in France, Germany, South Korea and Iceland.

According to an affidavit filed in court by a Revenue official, French authorities say "significant non-declaration of income" is being enquired into.