Irish firm ordered to give information to help international tax dodge probes

An Irish company has until next week to provide information to the Revenue Commissioners to help it assist international investigations into tax evasion, following an order by the High Court.

The information is being sought to assist probes by authorities in France, Germany, South Korea and Iceland.

According to an affidavit filed in court by a Revenue official, French authorities say "significant non-declaration of income" is being enquired into.

A similar application had also been due to be made by Revenue on behalf of Australian tax authorities, but this did not proceed. The Irish firm cannot be identified due to an "in camera" order made by the court. Mr Justice Richard Humphreys said this was not to protect the rights of the company, but to preserve the integrity of the investigative process. Tax authorities feared people or entities whose tax affairs are being investigated could be tipped off if the identity of the Irish company was publicly disclosed. The judge said the foreign taxpayers whose activities are under investigation should not be alerted to the application. Revenue sought the order using laws under which a third party, other than a financial institution, can be compelled to provide information, such as books, records and other documents, in relation to a taxpayer in certain circumstances. The exchange of information with tax authorities in other countries is allowed under conventions designed for the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of tax evasion. "Given the globalised nature of the modern world and the reciprocal nature of the international agreements, there is a strong public interest in cooperating with enquiries by foreign tax authorities," said Mr Justice Humphreys. "Anyone who thinks that one country is not harmed by tax evasion, wrongdoing or threats to security or other such issues in other countries, especially friendly or nearby countries, might be thinking wishfully," he said. Under the order granted, should the Irish company receive queries from individuals or entities whose information is obtained, it can refer to the existence of the order but not its terms. The firm has been given until August 14 to provide the information sought.