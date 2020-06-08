Irish firm Mainstay Medical gets reimbursement approval in Australia

Mainstay Medical, a medical device company focused on developing Reactiv8 - a treatment aimed at stopping chronic lower back pain – has received approval the treatment to be included in the Prostheses List of reimbursed products in Australia.

The list identifies implantable devices eligible for reimbursement from all private health insurance funds in Australia.

The sanction follows the regulatory approval from the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for ReActiv8 last year, which confirmed the inclusion of ReActiv8 in the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods (ARTG), enabling commercialisation throughout the country.

Jason Hannon, CEO of Mainstay, said: “We continue to demonstrate the clinical value of ReActiv8 to patients suffering from chronic low back pain.

Our growing body of evidence from clinical studies performed to date, as well as our early commercial experience in Germany, shows the substantial restorative benefits patients are receiving. We are delighted to be included in the Prostheses List, enabling us to deliver this valuable therapy to Australian physicians and patients.”

Headquartered in Dublin, Mainstay has subsidiaries operating in Ireland, the United States, Australia, Germany and the Netherlands.

