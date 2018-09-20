Irish firm in global partnership with PwC with 'game-changing' project management solution

An Irish software firm has just signed a global reseller agreement with PwC on the back of the launch of its new project management solution.

The "game-changing" adaptable software from Leitrim-based Cora Systems was launched today at Dublin's Guinness Storehouse building.

Currently handling more than 500,000 projects globally worth over €750bn, the innovative platform giving executives the ability to have visibility into thousands of projects in one view and in real time.

According to founder Philip Martin, the latest offering from the Carrick-on-Shannon-headquartered firm can go head-to-head in the with tech giants such as Microsoft, Oracle and SAP in the PPM sector.

"Our integrated project and portfolio management offers the widest breadth of functionality for the Project Management Offices (PMO) and Heads of Engineering users," Mr Martin told Independent.ie.

He said that the software, in which the firm invested €3m to develop, revolutionises transparency in ongoing projects, transforming governance levels in a world of ever increasing regulation burdens.

"But one of the most informative things that it does is that it helps those executives who are paid to make transformative decisions, make more informative ones that will be crucial for the future of the business."

The Cora PPM solution digitises the entire project lifecycle, and is unique in that there is a maximum of 10pc adjustment in the way the customer has to change its process to fit.

"If you sell a piece of software, you also have to cater for the change management around that solution. In addition to having a really good product, we also do a lot of work adapting to the clients' needs," said Mr Martin.

"If you can minimise the amount of change that they need to undergo, you'll become the most attractive option."

Seven of Cora's key enterprise clients are already live on the new platform, including Allergan,Teleflex, WSP and PwC, who were eager to endorse Cora PM as a global partner.

Cora Systems exports into 51 countries around the world, with a particular focus on selling into the UK and the US.

According to Mr Martin, the reaction to their latest release has been "phenomenal" and the team, with offices in Shannon, London and Boston, have "aggressive growth targets".

"We expect to increase our turnover to €22m by 2022 from €5m by the end of this year and we are also on target for that. We intend to make this happen by targeting the UK, the USA – in particular in the life sciences, public sector and engineering sectors. Ireland is very important to us also due to ongoing government foreign direct investment targeting particularly with US multinationals."

Founded in 1999 by Mr Martin and his friend Pat Henry, now CTO of the firm, Cora started out from a rented room in an old school convent in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Some two decades on, the two friends run the biggest software company in the northwest, weathering the recent recession to grow by more than 30pc year-on-year from 2015-2018.

Apart from expanding his enterprise, Mr Martin's other passion is for Roscommon GAA, a club which has joined several across the country in raffling a house in order to raise funds.

For a €100 ticket, a punter is in with a chance of winning a house worth €425,000 in Ashtown in Dublin

Cora currently employs 55 people and intend to increase their workforce to 90, high end tech and software development roles as well as sales personnel across all offices by 2022. The company is currently recruiting for Head of Operations for its Carrick office.

"Our employees chose to work with us and live here where they can have the best of both worlds vis a vis work-life balance and working with an up and coming software force," said Mr Martin.

"I'm originally from Carrick, which is Cora Droma Rúisc as Gaeilge, and where the name for the company comes from.

"I've been asked to relocate the company elsewhere in Ireland and abroad but I've kept our headquarters here. All of our development is being done in Carrick and our staff get all the benefits that go with that."

Online Editors