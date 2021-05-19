| 5.8°C Dublin

Irish firm Buymie valued at €15m before funding last year

The online grocery has partnered with Lidl and Dunnes Stores in Ireland

Devan Hughes is the CEO and co-founder of Buymie. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Devan Hughes is the CEO and co-founder of Buymie. Photo: Frank McGrath

John Mulligan Twitter Email

Irish online grocery service Buymie was valued at €15m prior to a €5.4m equity raise last year, according to one of its backers.

The company has partnered with Lidl and Dunnes Stores in Ireland and is in talks with other retailers here. It also works with supermarket chains in the UK.

