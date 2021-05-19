Irish firm Buymie valued at €15m before funding last year

Irish online grocery service Buymie was valued at €15m prior to a €5.4m equity raise last year, according to one of its backers.

The company has partnered with Lidl and Dunnes Stores in Ireland and is in talks with other retailers here. It also works with supermarket chains in the UK.

Buymie was co-founded by Devan Hughes and Artavazd Sokhikyan.

Early-stage investor Sure Valley Ventures confirmed to investors this week that its participation in a €5.4m fundraising by Buymie last year saw the Irish firm achieve a pre-money valuation of €15m. That pre-money valuation is the value of Buymie before the fundraising.

Sure Valley Ventures invested €510,000 as part of the round, giving it a 5.05pc fully diluted equity position.

That equity round was led by Wheatsheaf group, the investment arm of Grosvenor Estate, which is controlled by the billionaire Duke of Westminster. Grosvenor has property assets around the globe, including in Ireland.

Sure Valley initially invested in Buymie in 2020, investing €300,000 at a pre-money valuation of €8m.

Buymie’s backers also include its chairman, businessman Eamonn Quinn, whose family sold the Superquinn chain during the boom for €450m.

Buymie initially raised €100,000 from friends and family and Enterprise Ireland. It has also been backed by consumer goods giant Unilever.

The Covid pandemic saw its business soar. Mr Hughes told the Sunday Independent last year that the ultimate aim is to float Buymie on the stock market – a move investors will certainly want to see.

“The Covid-19 environment is accelerating the growth of Buymie and the pace of its expansion continues in an aggressive manner,” noted Sure Valley this week in an update to its own investors.

“Buymie have now partnered with Co-op, Lidl, Dunnes and are in talks with other major UK and Irish supermarket chains,” it added.

Sure Valley said Buymie is now seen as one of the world’s top retail technology companies.

“December GMV {Gross Merchandise Volume] came in at €1.5m and January started strongly,” noted Sure Valley.

“The GMV run rate is currently €30m this year at the base line level,” it said.

Buymie bills its service as sometimes being able to deliver groceries to customers in as little as an hour.

It has recently launched in Bristol in the UK, offering groceries from Tesco, Asda and Co-op across the city.

Online grocery shopping has surged over the past year as consumers endured lockdowns.

In its annual report published yesterday, Tesco said that it rapidly expanded its online business in the last financial year, more than doubling capacity to 1.5 million slots per week over a five-week period.

“Online sales participation doubled to 15pc for the full year, reaching a peak of 18pc during the fourth quarter,” it noted. “Home deliveries accounted for 79pc of online orders, with click and collect participation increasing from 11pc at the start of the year to 25pc by the end of the year.”

It has started to open so-called urban fulfilment centres in order to meet online demand.