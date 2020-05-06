Irish firm behind Cully & Sully cooks up €3.5m profit

The Irish arm of the US food company that owns the Cully & Sully brand posted profits of more than €3.5m in its last financial year, newly filed accounts for the business show.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) were just over €4m in the 12 months to the end of June 2019.

The accounts do not reveal turnover, but the figure in the previous financial year was just under €28m.

Hain Celestial bought soup maker Cully & Sully in 2012 for up to €15m.

The Irish arm now markets and sells a variety of readymade meals, soups and other products under the Cully & Sully brand in Ireland, the rest of the European Union and in the United Kingdom.

It also sells Hartley's jams and jelly, as well as SunPat peanut butter and Linda McCartney frozen meals.

New York-based Hain Celestial is listed on the Nasdaq, and has a market capitalisation of $2.7bn (€2.5bn).

Hain Celestial's acquisition of Cully & Sully came eight years after the company was set up by Cullen Allen, a nephew of Ballymaloe's Darina Allen, and Colum O'Sullivan.

The pair remain directors of Hain Celestial Ireland.

Hain Celestial paid an initial €10.5m for Cully & Sully, and there was a contingent consideration of up to €4.5m that would be paid if certain milestones were achieved.

In the second quarter of this year, Hain Celestial posted sales of $506.8m (€468.6m) and operating income of $9.2m (€8.5m).

Irish Independent