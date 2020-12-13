Irish financial tech firm wins big deal with Czech Republic's largest bank

Leveris, an Irish banking technology company, has been chosen by the Czech Republic's largest bank as a partner for the transformation of its IT infrastructure.

The agreement with the bank, Ceská Sporitelna, involves generating a blueprint for developing new software, a new database and general infrastructure, as well as training Ceská staff on how to deploy and operate a modular banking system.

Ceská, which is part of the Austrian-headquartered financial services giant Erste Group, holds assets of CZK 1,642.9bn (€62.45bn). It has over 9,900 employees across nearly 450 branches.

It serves approximately 4.5 million customers, making it the largest in the Czech market by this measurement.

Leveris said operating 'modular banking' would give Ceská the ability to create services as its customers' needs change.

Conor Fennelly, founder and chief executive of Leveris, said the deal was "very significant".

"The relationship is a core element of Leveris' strategy to support banks with state-of-the-art technology," he said. "We're very excited about it, and we hope that it forms the basis of many other partnerships with forward-thinking banks of this magnitude.

"As an established bank, Ceská wants to remain relevant and up to date," he added. "Using the Leveris framework allows Ceská to develop advanced solutions and meet the customer needs of today."

Fennelly said the expansion in and adoption of digital services in banking represents a significant opportunity for Leveris.

"The pandemic has really forced the sector to think and act digitally," he said. "The five-year plans that most banks had in place are now being truncated into one- and two-year plans as financial institutions that still need to up their digital game begin to feel the pressure. We can help them with that.

"In fact, Leveris is perfectly positioned to grasp this opportunity, and we are already expanding our customer segments and regional footprint. Our approach is unique, and the next 12 months offer us a great opportunity for further growth and more partnerships like the one with Ceská."

Founded in 2016, Leveris is headquartered in Dublin with development centres in Prague, Brno and Minsk. It currently employs over 150 people.

In 2018, Australian financial services firm Link Group acquired a 13pc stake in Leveris for €25m. At the time, the investment valued Leveris' business at just over €190m.

The company recently launched a digital bank platform. It was built to enable traditional and challenger banks as well as consumer brands to provide a low-cost banking solution.

Sunday Indo Business