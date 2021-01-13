Irish financial services group Carne gets €100m investment

Irish financial services company Carne Group has secured a €100m investment from European private equity firm Vitruvian Partners.

The investment will be used to expand Carne’s technology solutions and – subject to regulatory approval – will see Vitruvian Partners take a minority stake in the business, according to a statement from the company.

Founded in 2004, Carne provides fund management solutions.

Its 350 employees in eight locations across the world manage the governance, compliance, regulatory and substance requirements for more than 550 asset managers and institutional investors.

Carne’s technology platform, Compliance Oversight Risk and Reporting (CORR), helps asset managers to fulfil their compliance, risk and operational requirements with greater accuracy, efficiency and effectiveness through automated data acquisition, analysis, and real-time reporting, the group said.

The platform has seen rapid roll-out since its launch and is already being used to oversee $2tn in assets.

John Donohoe, founder and group CEO of Carne, said: “At Carne our goal is to provide asset managers and institutional investors with solutions that lead to better investor outcomes.

In Vitruvian, we found a partner with a shared vision and the experience and intellectual capital to help us bring further innovation to the industry. Together we can build and deliver better outcomes resulting in a win-win for both asset managers and investors.”

Carne was advised by Stephens Europe, Deloitte, and Matheson in the transaction.

Vitruvian Partners was advised by KPMG Ireland Corporate Finance, EY, PwC, Oliver Wyman, and Dickson Minto.

Online Editors