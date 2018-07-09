Irish Ferries operator ICG has announced that its ship Ulysses will be out of service for a further period of one to two weeks.

Irish Ferries ship to be out of service for up to two more weeks

The ship, which operates on the Dublin to Holyhead route, reported technical difficulties with a propeller on the 24th June.

The vessel entered drydock in Belfast on the 28th June, and the investigation and repairs to the vessel were expected to take no longer than five days.

However, in a statement today ICG said that it had now been informed by service engineers that the issue is more serious than originally anticipated, and the engineers expect the vessel will be out of service for a further period of one to two weeks.

In the meantime ICG said it would adjust the schedules of its other vessels to minimise the disruption to customers as much as possible.

The Dublin to Holyhead route will operate with the Epsilon on the Ulysses schedule alongside the Dublin Swift, which will operate additional evening sailings.

The news follows an announcement from ICG last month of another delay to the delivery of the WB Yeats ship. The ship is now set to debut this autumn on its Dublin-Holyhead route.

