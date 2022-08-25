Irish Ferries owner sees profits and revenues soar as demand for travel returns

Ferry operator Irish Continental Group recorded a surge in both profits and revenues in the first half of the year as the company noted a gradual return to pre-pandemic travel patterns.

Profit before tax stood at €15.4m for the half year ended 30 June 2022. ICG reported a loss of €12.2m for the same period last year.

Revenues at the Dublin-listed Irish Ferries owner rose to €263.1m, a 85.8pc jump from the same period in 2021.

The volume of cars carried increased by 618.8pc, with the group transporting 214,200 vehicles in the first six months of 2022.

Total passenger numbers were 894,400, a rise of 573.5pc on the first six months of 2021.

The Dover – Calais service, which commenced on 29 June 2021, has now expanded to a three-vessel service since May of this year. The route now offers up to 30 sailings per day.

ICG said: “This increase in carryings reflects a gradual return to normal travel patterns, versus a full six-month period of travel restrictions in HY 2021 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The number of freight carryings also rose across the period by over 160.6pc to 330,200 units.

However, the group also had to counter with the impact of cost inflation, with ICG highlighting the rise in energy prices.

Costs in the first half of the year increased by €80.4m compared to the first half of 2021. This rise in costs was attributed to the operations associated with the Dover- Calais route, as well as fuel costs.

The group reported that total fuel cost soared to €48.3m from €17.1m in the same period last year due to higher prices across the globe, as well as increased consumption.

“The gradual return of passenger travel towards more historic patterns and the continuing support of our freight customers together with the new ferry service on Dover – Calais drove HY 2022 revenues to a record level of €263.1 million,” said chairman John B. McGuckian.

“However, in the near term, the Group is cautious regarding inflation pressures and the associated macro-economic impact together with the challenges in passing cost increases through the logistics chain,” he added.