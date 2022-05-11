Irish Ferries owner sees 80pc jump in revenues on 2021

Ferry operator Irish Continental Group has seen an 80pc jump in revenue in the first four months of 2022, compared to the same period last year, as car and freight traffic recovered after Brexit and the pandemic.

In a trading update Wednesday, Dublin-listed Irish Ferries owner, Irish Continental Group (ICG), said consolidated group revenue up to April 30 was €161.2 million, an increase of 80.5pc on 2021 and a 57.6pc jump on 2019.

Revenues were driven by its ferries division, coming in at €98.3 million, up 165pc on 2021 and up 90.1pc on 2019.

Revenues in the container and terminal division were €71.7m, up 27.1pc on 2021 and 34.8pc on 2019, largely as a result of increased prices, ICG said.

"The Group’s cost base has been affected by higher global prices, particularly fuel prices and charter rates,” ICG said in a statement.

“In order to maintain adequate returns to drive future development it has been necessary to pass these increased costs through to customers.”

The volume of cars carried was almost seven times what it was at the beginning of 2021, with trailer freight more than doubling.

However, the firm’s container division saw a 5.1pc dip in volumes due to bad weather at the beginning of this year.

In January 2021, pandemic restrictions due to the Delta Covid-19 variant were in full force, at the same time as the EU-UK trade deal was coming into effect.

Ferries carried 123,600 cars in the period to May 7, up 682.3pc on the same period in 2021, while roll-on, roll-off (trailer) freight was up 170.7pc to 223,900 units.

Excluding volumes on the new Dover-Calais route, Irish Ferries carried 65,300 cars, up 313.3pc on 2021, and 100,800 RoRo freight units, an increase of 21.9pc on 2021.

There has been strong growth since the firm’s last trading update on March 5, with car carryings up 442.4pc and RoRo freight (excluding Dover-Calais) up 17.2pc on the same period in 2021.

Just last month ICG added a new ferry, The Isle of Inisheer, to its Dover-Calais route, which was launched in June 2021, six months after Brexit.

In March, the Group acquired a container vessel, the CT Pachuca, bringing its total container vessels to eight.

In January, ICG opened its Dublin Ferryport inland depot to store and handle empty containers off site, part of its plan to increase container handling capacity in Dublin.