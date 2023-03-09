Irish Ferries owner returns to profit in ‘year of recovery’

The Isle of Inishfree operated by Irish Ferries

Irish Continental Group (ICG) recorded a surge in revenues in 2022 as the ferry operator returned to profit following disruption during the pandemic.

Profit before tax was €66.7m for the year. ICG reported a loss of €0.2m for the same period last year.

Revenues at the Dublin-listed company rose to €584.9m, a 74.9pc jump from 2021.

The volume of cars carried increased by 140.2pc, with the group transporting 696,600 vehicles across the year. This growth was attributed to the lifting of travel restrictions.

However, this figure remained almost 24pc lower than 2019 levels.

ICG also reported that Irish Ferries has carried 50,000 in the period from January 1 to March 4 this year, a 42pc rise from the same period in 2022.

Total passenger numbers also soared to over 2.3 million, a sharp rise from the 667,800 who travelled in 2021.

Shipped containers declined by 6.9pc to 322,600 for the year as a result of economic slowdown.

However, revenue and profitability in this division rose as a result of increasing prices and flexible fuel and bunker surcharges.

In the first two months of the year, the group recorded a 4.4pc reduction of shipped containers, which it described as “not unexpected.”

Fuel costs were €104.6m for 2022, reflecting an increase of €61.5m on 2021 levels.

The group also pointed to an expansion of its fleet, as well as an increase in the number of sailings offered.

ICG acquired a container vessel over the year, bringing the total fleet to six ferries and eight container ships.

The company now offers up to 30 sailings per day on the Dover-Calais route following the introduction of a third vessel on the route from the end of April last year.

In total, Irish Ferries operated 13,865 sailings in 2022, almost double the level recorded in 2021. This increase was due to the additional sailings on the Dover-Calais route, according to the group.

The number of freight carryings also rose in the period, with 696,600 freight units carried in 2022. This marked a 140.2pc rise compared to 2021.

“2022 has been a year not just of recovery but of building for long-term growth,” chairman John B. McGuckian said.

“We come out of the pandemic with operations larger than we had at its commencement, and with a balance sheet that remains strong. 2022 saw the completion of our planned fleet investment for the Dover – Calais route,” he added.

He added that ICG anticipates further growth this year despite some uncertainty related macroeconomic challenges.