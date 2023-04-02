Irish Ferries owner ICG stands firm against the tide as Rothwell sails on

ICG has had the same chairman and same CEO for more than three decades – but who can argue with their performance?

In early March it was reported that in the year to December last year ICG's revenues jumped by 75pc to €585m from €334.5m

The two top men in Irish Continental Group – the owner of Irish Ferries – have stood immovable sentinel over the biggest shipping company in Ireland.

They are an almost as permanent pairing in the corporate landscape as the green and red light houses at the end of the two great bull walls, standing guard in Dublin Bay.

Eamon Rothwell, now 67, has been chief executive since 1992, last year marking – in his no doubt customarily private manner – 30 years piloting the firm.

Rothwell’s longstanding chairman John B McGuckian (83) became a director in 1988 and became chairman 19 years ago in 2004.

They have stood firm even through the storms of Covid, Brexit and the financial crisis when others sank beneath the waves.

In early March it was reported that in the year to December last year ICG's revenues jumped by 75pc to €585m from €334.5m

Last week, the company’s annual report revealed that Rothwell’s total remuneration jumped almost 250pc to €2.9m. He was also paid almost €4.3m of dividends, thanks to his 17.7pc stake in the firm.

Longevity may be a welcome attribute in lighthouses but in the corporate world it can be a cause for concern.

Indeed, it is notable, as the Irish Times reported last week, that the company’s annual report felt the need to make a defence of McGuckian’s 35-year tenure on the company’s board.

The UK Corporate Governance Code, the newspaper noted, says that non-executive directors should serve no longer than nine years.

“The board assessed Mr McGuckian to possess an independent mindset with which he carries out his role,” said the annual report. “The board also considered the knowledge, skills and experience he contributes and considered him to be both independent in character and judgment and to be of continued significant benefit to the board,” it said.

“While conscious of the recommendations of the UK Code, the board – through the nomination committee – considered it in the best interests of the company and its stakeholders for the chair to continue for 2023.

ICG chairman John B McGuckian

"Mr McGuckian’s extensive knowledge of the business ensures appropriate challenge and leadership of the board during this time of strategic expansion of activities.”

But, of course, both McGuckian and Rothwell can point to an even better measure of their achievements at the helm of the company over the past three decades or more – its financial performance.

While there have been many challenges over the years – including the fallout from its robust industrial relations approach – it has bounced back from these challenges.

Indeed, Davy declared in a note that ICG “had an exceptional year” in 2022. In early March, ICG reported a profit of €66.7m for the year to the end of December compared to a loss of €200,000 in 2021. Its revenues jumped by 75pc to €585m from €334.5m.

Goodbody described it as a “robust” set of results and said its balance sheet was in a “very strong position” even if “the continuation of the post-pandemic recovery must be set against the backdrop of lower economic growth and higher costs”.

The thing of course about the long-serving and high-achieving leadership of ICG is that few would now quibble with its current performance.

But, they will know that, at some point, thoughts must turn to what comes next.