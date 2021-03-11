Irish Ferries operator reports loss of €10.4m in 2020

Irish Ferries operator ICG has reported an operating loss, including non-trading items, of €10.4m in 2020, amid a “challenging year” for the group.

This is a swing on the company’s earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) of €64.9m the prior year.

The loss is mainly due to Covid-19 travel restrictions on its passenger business, according to annual results from the group.

In addition, ICG incurred a non-trading expense of €11.2m last year due to changes to its pension scheme.

Revenue at the Dublin-listed company fell to €277.1m in 2020, down 22.5pc on the corresponding period in 2019.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) in the Ferries Division decreased by 66.8pc, to €22.3m.

In the Container and Terminal Division Ebitda increased by 1pc, to €19.8m.

During the year ICG’s roll-on-roll-off traffic increased 7pc to 335,500 freight units.

ICG chairman John B McGuckian said: “2020 was an exceptionally challenging year for the group, with the restrictions placed on travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“While these restrictions brought large-scale disruption and reductions in our passenger business, the other parts of our business proved resilient throughout the entire year. Our RoRo Freight operations grew in 2020 despite the operational and market difficulties presented by the pandemic.”

At the end of 2020 ICG had net debt after total capital expenditure of €30.1m.

The group said it is in a “strong” financial position with available liquidity of cash and committed bank facilities of €240.8m at 31 December 2020.

