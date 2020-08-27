Irish Ferries operator reports a loss of €9.5m

Irish Ferries operator, ICG, has recorded an earnings before interest and tax loss of €9.5m for the first six months of this year.

Revenue during the period was down 21pc to €130.8m, according to interim results.

The company was severely impacted by Covid-19 restrictions on travel as well as a fall in economic activity.

The group will not be declaring an interim dividend.

Chairman John McGuckian said: “The trading conditions faced by the group since March 2020, particularly in our passenger business, have been the most challenging encountered by the group in its 32 year history.

Notwithstanding the travel restrictions imposed by governments throughout the EU, the company has continued to service all its shipping routes providing critical logistical links to the island of Ireland.”

The company said it has been “encouraged” by the recovering freight volumes since June to date.

“The group remains in a strong financial position to weather this Covid-19 storm,” Mr McGuckian said.

