Irish Ferries operator reports 65pc fall in car volumes

Irish Ferries operator ICG has reported a 65pc fall in car volumes for the six months to June 30 on the back of travel restrictions introduced across the European Union due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Group revenue for the period was €130.8m, a decrease of 21.6pc compared with last year, according to a trading update.

Net debt at the end of June was €103.3m, down from €129m at December 31.

In the group’s ferries division, revenue fell by 33pc, as the company carried 56,600 cars, a large reduction on the 161,200 cars in the same period last year.

Its container and terminal division reported a 6.6pc decrease in revenue, primarily related to supply chain disruption due to the effects of Covid-19.

Despite the fall in revenue, the group said it is in a "strong" financial position to weather the Covid-19 storm.

The company said its Irish Ferries subsidiary Dublin Ferryport Terminal (DFT), was successful in the public tender to operate a new container depot at the new Dublin Inland Port.

DFT has signed an agreement to enter into a 20-year lease for this operation. This facility will be used for the remote storage, maintenance and upgrade of empty container boxes, releasing valuable capacity for the handling of containers in the port area.

Online Editors