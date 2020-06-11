Irish Ferries operator reports 60pc fall in passenger numbers

ICG, the operator of Irish Ferries, has reported a 60pc drop in passenger numbers for the first six months of this year, as measures taken to limit the spread of Covid-19 impacted travel.

Car volumes are down 62pc, according to an update from the group.

ICG said it is “very difficult” to estimate the full year financial impact on the group, “as the reduction in passenger revenue will be material.”

The severity of this reduction in passenger revenue is dependent on the duration and nature of travel restrictions particularly over the peak summer season, it added.

The company said the current Irish Government position, of asking people from Britain who visit Ireland to self-isolate for two weeks, is not consistent with that of the British Government who do not require people travelling to Britain from Ireland to self-isolate.

“In addition, there is nothing to stop people from Britain visiting Ireland by transiting via Northern Ireland without the requirement to self-isolate which is clearly anomalous. We have written to the Irish Government on this issue,” ICG said.

Elsewhere, since the start of Covid-19 restrictions in Ireland and the UK the company has experienced more limited disruption to its roll-on, roll-off freight business and its Container & Terminal division.

In the year to June 6 roll-on, roll-off volumes are down 4pc, container volumes are down 13pc, with container lifts on ICG’s terminals down 14pc.

Meanwhile, ICG says it has terminated its contract with the German shipbuilder FSG, who were contracted to build a new vessel for Irish Ferries.

This follows the yard making an application through the German courts system to be placed in debtor in possession management under the oversight of an Insolvency Monitor.

As part of the original contract with the yard, ICG paid a deposit on this vessel for 20pc (€33m) of the purchase price with the remaining 80pc due on delivery of the ship. This deposit was protected by third party guarantees and has now been returned to ICG, the company said.

The company added that it is in “a strong financial position to weather this Covid-19 storm.”

