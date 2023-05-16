Irish Ferries boss Eamonn Rothwell acquires €44m of firm’s shares from his wife

Eamonn Rothwell has been CEO of Irish Continental Group since 1992

Irish Ferries boss Eamonn Rothwell has acquired more than €44m worth of shares from his wife in an off-market share transfer.

Filings with the stock exchange indicate that Mr Rothwell did not pay for the shares transferred from his wife, Clodagh Moreland.

The transaction also does not materially alter the total number of shares deemed to be held in the interest of Mr Rothwell.

Filings on Tuesday show that Ms Moreland reduced her holding in Irish Continental Group, the company that owns the Irish Ferries brand, to below 3pc from 5.59pc on Monday this week.

The transfer involved virtually all the shares that she directly owned in the ferries group, which has a market capitalisation of €802m.

The 5.59pc of the group she held represented 9.55 million shares. Filings indicate that Mr Rothwell received 9.43 million shares from his wife on Monday and that there was no consideration paid for the shares by Mr Rothwell.

The nature of the transaction is confirmed in the filing as an “acquisition of shares via off-market transfer from spouse”.

The price of shares in Irish Continental have risen steadily, if unspectacularly, over the past year as it emerges from the effects of the Covid pandemic.

Following the transaction, Mr Rothwell and his Rokeby Investments vehicle now directly control 17.9pc of Irish Continental. That holding is valued at €143m.

Of that holding, Mr Rothwell directly owns 6.89pc of the group, while Rokeby directly owns 11.01pc.

Rokeby Investments is an Ireland-based company whose directors are Mr Rothwell and Ms Moreland.

However, Rokeby is entirely owned by another vehicle called Rokeby Acquisitions, which is in turn solely owned by Mr Rothwell.

Ms Moreland is also a director of that firm.

Units of Irish Continental operate passenger and freight routes between Ireland and the UK and France, and also between Ireland and Rotterdam and Antwerp.

It experienced a strong resurgence in travel last year as the pandemic waned. Its revenue jumped 75pc to €585m, while its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 143pc to €127m.

Mr Rothwell, a former stockbroker, has been CEO at Irish Continental since 1992. He was paid a total of just under €3m last year, which included almost €1.4m in restricted shares.