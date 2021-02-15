Irish exports reach a record €160bn in 2020

Irish exports were valued at €160bn last year, the highest level ever recorded, according to figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Total exports were up 5pc when compared to 2019, despite a slowdown in economic conditions across the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The performance was driven by the medical and pharmaceutical sectors, with these goods accounting for almost 40pc of all Irish exports.

Exports from the medical and pharmaceutical sectors increased 25pc or by €12.5bn in 2020 to €62bn.

Imports in 2020 decreased compared to 2019, falling by €5.5bn (6pc) to €85.3bn, according to the CSO.

Imports of ‘other transport equipment’, including aircraft were valued at €12.7bn last year, or 15pc of total imports. This was a decrease of €8.7bn (41pc) on the 2019 level of imports.

Imports of petroleum decreased by €1.7bn (down 40pc) in 2020 to €2.6bn.

Last year exports to Britain decreased by 9pc to €12.4bn. Overall, exports to Britain accounted for 8pc of Ireland’s total exports in 2020.

Meanwhile, imports from Britain were down 5pc year-on-year, falling to €17.8bn.

Imports from Britain accounted for 21pc of total imports in 2020.

The European Union accounted for 40pc of total exports in 2020, an increase of 13pc on 2019.

Of the EU 27, Belgium and Germany were the most popular destinations for Irish exports last year.

There were €30.3bn of imports from the EU in 2020, representing 36pc of total imports, according to the CSO. This was a decrease of 9pc on 2019.

