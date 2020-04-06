Irish explorer Providence Resources to raise $3m

Troubled Irish oil and gas explorer Providence Resources is to raise $3m (€2.7m) through the issue of placing securities and subscription securities.

The company said it has “an urgent need for additional working capital” in order to continue operating beyond the middle of next month.

The fundraising comprises a placing to institutional and other investors to raise approximately £2.15m (€2.4m).

Meanwhile, subscribed securities are those which an investor has agreed to or stated an intention to buy. In this case, Norwegian company SpotOn Energy will buy £300,000 (€340,000) of the securities.

SpotOn intends to make a further investment of £200,000 (€266,800) over the next six weeks through a subscription for new ordinary shares.

The issue price of 1.5p each represents a discount of 13pc to the closing price of 1.73p on 3 April.

The funds raised will be mainly used to provide general working capital for the business to cover general administration, licencing and placing costs, until April next year.

The placing is being conducted through an accelerated bookbuild process, which is managed by Cenkos, Davy and Mirabaud, the company’s brokers.

The bookbuild will open with immediately.

All of the directors of Providence and certain members of the company's senior management team have indicated that they intend to participate in the placing.

Providence has also agreed a deal with SpotOn Energy in relation to the farm out of Standard Exploration Licence 1/11, which contains the Barryroe oil and gas field.

SpotOn has been give a period of exclusivity until October 31 in respect of the license.

A statement from Providence said that during this time, SpotOn will seek to agree an appraisal work programme for the Barryroe field and develop commercial terms with the aim of concluding a binding farm-out agreement within that period.

Online Editors